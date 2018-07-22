(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A water main break has shut down Highland Avenue in St. Joseph between 6th St. and St. Joseph Ave. The break occurred Sunday evening.
Scroll for more content...
According to Missouri American Water, the break is on an eight inch cast iron pipe beneath the street. Water will be shut off on Highland Ave between 7th St. and St. Joseph Ave. and on Savannah Ave. from Highland Ave. to Fillmore St. as crews work to repair the pipe.
It is unclear when the road may reopen.
Related Content
- Another Water Main Break in St. Joseph
- Water Main Break
- Water Main Break Freezes Road
- Water Main Break Shuts Down 9th Street
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- Water Line Break Leaves Town without Water
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph
- Water Line Break Closes School
- Magicians Converge on St. Joseph