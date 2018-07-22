Another Water Main Break in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A water main break has shut down Highland Avenue in St. Joseph between 6th St. and St. Joseph Ave. The break occurred Sunday evening.

According to Missouri American Water, the break is on an eight inch cast iron pipe beneath the street. Water will be shut off on Highland Ave between 7th St. and St. Joseph Ave. and on Savannah Ave. from Highland Ave. to Fillmore St. as crews work to repair the pipe.

It is unclear when the road may reopen.