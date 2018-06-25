Another chance for rain on Tuesday



A few scattered showers and thunderstorms were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Places to the north of St. Joseph saw some heavy rainfall and there is another chance tomorrow.

Tuesday will be another day we could see a few storms as well during the afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe.

The rest of the work week will be HOT once again with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. The heat is expected to continue through Saturday. We do have another chance of showers & storm chances in the forecast on Saturday. Sunny & a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

