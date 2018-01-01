Apartment Fire Sends One to Hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman was sent to the hospital with injuries after her apartment caught fire Sunday evening.

The fire was called in just before 6:30 p.m. at Chatsworth Apartments located on the 1500 block of South 38th Street.

Authorities said the woman suffered from burns on her hands and smoke inhalation. She was the only occupant in the apartment at the time of the fire.

Fire crews responded to the apartment complex and quickly put out any flames and smoke coming from the one bedroom, upstairs apartment.

Authorities said water damage was caused to that apartment along with the apartment located directly under it. Both occupants have been displaced because of that damage.

The Fire Department said they believe the cause of the fire was related to candles or cigarettes. It's still under investigation.