Apple Blossom Pageant Contestants Encouraged to Apply Early

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The annual Apple Blossom Pageant is returning March 10 to the Missouri Theater in Downtown St. Joseph. Deadline for entries is February 25.

Scroll for more content...

New this year is that all applications will be taken on Feb. 25 between 2 and 5 p.m. at East Hills Mall, next to Maurice’s. Photos for media coverage will also be taken that day.

As in previous years, the number of contestants in each category is limited to 20.

“The limit allows us to choreograph and plan better,” says Michelle Wolfe, executive director of the Apple Blossom. “Essentially, we do three pageants in one evening. So, when we had more than 20 girls in each pageant, it made everyone — contestants, directors and judges — feel rushed.”

Wolfe encouraged pageant contestants to apply early.

Queen contestants must be between 15 and 19 years old. The entry fee is $50. Junior queen is limited to girls 11 to 14 years old, with an entry fee of $40. Girls 7 to 10 years old are eligible to compete in the Princess Pageant. Their entry fee is $30.

The winner and first attendant in each pageant will ride in the Apple Blossom Parade on May 5.

The queen will receive $500, a 16 x 20 portrait of herself in crown, a crown and flowers. The first attendant will receive $300 cash, a crown and flowers, and the second attendant will receive $200 cash, a crown and flowers.

The junior queen will receive $300, a 16 x 20 portrait, a crown and flowers. First and second attendants will each receive an award.

The princess will receive $200, a 16 x 20 portrait, a crown and flowers. First and second runners-up each will receive an award.

LaTonya Williams Photography is providing all official Apple Blossom Pageant portraits this year.

The pageant lineup starts at 6 p.m. on March 10 with the Princess Pageant. Then, the Junior Queen Pageant and Queen Pageant will each start 10 minutes following the previous pageant.

Entry forms and additional information are available online at www.appleblossomparade.com.