Aquatic Park to be closed Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The St. Joseph Aquatic Park will be closed Tuesday due to loose feces being discovered in the pool.

The Aquatic Park will be closed until the pool water, filters, and equipment can be properly sanitized and the chemicals and ph levels are at safe levels for people to enter the water.

The incident occured Monday and the pool was cleared and closed immediately.

During the time the pool is closed, the Aquatic Park employees will follow CDC requirements to ensure that the pool is safe for patrons to enjoy. Pool employees will be hyper-chlorinating the pool and use other chemicals to ensure if there is any bacteria in the water, it is killed, cleaning the filtering system and all the pool equipment.

The Parks Department requests that anyone who does not feel well, have a child or children that don’t feel well, has been exposed to an illness, or knows that they are coming down with the illness, postpone their trip to the pool so that it can remain open for the public to enjoy.

Krug Pool will be open Tuesday at noon until 6 p.m.

The Parks Department anticipates the pool will open Wednesday at 11 a.m.