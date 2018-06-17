Clear

Area Juneteenth Celebrations Commemorate End of Slavery in U.S.

The Juneteenth Festival continued Saturday at John Lucas Park with a parade and band.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 11:55 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki and Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Juneteenth Festival continued Saturday at John Lucas Park with a parade and band.

Scroll for more content...

The weekend-long celebration, commemorates the end of slavery throughout the United States in June 1865.

People in the St. Joseph-area came together to celebrate with activities including a parade, games, giveaways, and shows.

The parade started at 11 a.m. and included community members, politicians, and local businesses.

One woman said it was a chance to commemorate history and create a more inclusive future.

"We care about things that are important to black history,” Mary McDonald said. “Things that will help us as an organization attract the best and the brightest and retain them."

The festival continues Sunday with a free picnic lunch from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at John Lucas Park.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 92°
A Heat Advisory remains is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQ2 viewing area. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. Best advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events