Area Juneteenth Celebrations Commemorate End of Slavery in U.S.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Juneteenth Festival continued Saturday at John Lucas Park with a parade and band.

The weekend-long celebration, commemorates the end of slavery throughout the United States in June 1865.

People in the St. Joseph-area came together to celebrate with activities including a parade, games, giveaways, and shows.

The parade started at 11 a.m. and included community members, politicians, and local businesses.

One woman said it was a chance to commemorate history and create a more inclusive future.

"We care about things that are important to black history,” Mary McDonald said. “Things that will help us as an organization attract the best and the brightest and retain them."

The festival continues Sunday with a free picnic lunch from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at John Lucas Park.