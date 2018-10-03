Area dentists come together to help those in need.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The organization "Smiles From The Heart" will hold a free dental clinic this Saturday from 9am to 1pm. The organization is offering dental care to those in need. The 6th annual Free Dental Day is made possible by several participating dentists and is open to adults 18 and over. Patients will have the choice of either general cleanings, fillings or extractions. Those who put on the event every year say the opportunity to do provide these services for free is rewarding.

"You know that you're making a difference in their lives and making them more comfortable, and helping them in an area of their life where maybe they're struggling with." Heather Clark, DDS, Clark Family Dentistry, said.

Individuals are encouraged to arrive early, as organizers said patients will be served on a first come, first serve basis.