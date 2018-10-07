Area dentists offer free dental care

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) Many braved the rainy conditions on Saturday to receive free dental care.

“This is an important event in our community,” Heather Clark, DDS, Clark Family Dentistry said.

Dr. Clark, along with a several area dentists offered free dental care to the public, the yearly event, Smiles From The Heart, gave dentists a chance to give back.

“This event is so awesome just to reach out to the community.” Ashley Deacy, DMD, Clark Family Dentistry said.

“This is our 6th annual Dental Day, and it's for patients in the community that are in need.” Clark said.

Every year, Smiles From the Heart holds a Free Dental Day, they dedicate their time to helping others who struggle to afford dental care.

“We're really truly are trying to help people's smiles get healthy.” Deacy said.

Dentists offered different options to give their patients the care they need.

“Patients can choose from a filling, extraction or cleaning.” Clark said.

For the dentists who take part in this event every year, it's about more than just fixing teeth,

“The smile is the first thing you see when ever you look at people you can broadcast it in many ways, so we just want to help people to have confidence in that.” Deacy said.

Dentists said, It’s about being there for the community, lending a helping hand, and making an impact one smile at a time.

“This is a way to reach out to our adults who are in need of dental services and have no way to afford them.” Clark said.

“[It’s great just] to give our time and give our skills to them and help them just to get a better smile.” Deacy said.

Smiles from the Heart plans to move the event to the spring starting next year.