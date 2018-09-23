Area families enjoy free day at the museum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Remington Nature Center made sure there was a lot to explore this weekend.

"I thought that we would see really cool stuff." Ava McCracken, a 7-year-old visiting the museum said.

The museum, in partnership with the Smithsonian, hosted an annual celebration.

"It's a good opportunity for people in the community to come out and see what we have to offer," Barbara Russell, Administrative Technician with Remington Nature Center, said.

The nature center had everything to see from the cute to the crawly.

"[Kids] like the live snakes, and the spider and all the animals and stuff so it's fun to see the kids enjoying it," Russell added.

Children got the chance to explore them all at designated play areas and through a scavenger hunt.

"It's like you're on an adventure and you get to go and see different things," Ava added.

Around one thousand people visit the museum every on this day because admission was free.