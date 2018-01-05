Arising Stars Gymnastics Sends 2 to National Judges Cup

Arising Stars Gymnastics will send Kenna Reynolds and Miranda Wright to compete at the 2018 National Judges Cup in Portland, Oregon this weekend.

"My mom said something about doing gymnastics and I said, 'yeah, I want to do it' and so, now I'm here," Wright said.

Reynolds and Wright, along with four other gymnasts and one alternate, will compete in the National Judges Cup Friday and Saturday. Reynolds is the #1 Level 7 gymnasts in Missouri and Wright is the 5th best in the state.

"It's really exciting, but it's kind of nerve wracking because you're trying to do your because your representing your state," Reynolds said.

The duo competes Friday at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.