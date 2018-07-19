Clear

At least 8 dead in boating accident at Table Rock

A tour boat crashed near Branson Belle Dock, killing at least eight according to reports.

(TABLE ROCK, Mo.)  Reports from southern Missouri Thursday night say at least eight people have been killed after a tourist boat crashed at Table Rock Lake.

Authorities say the accident happened around 7 p.m. when the "Ride the Ducks" tour boat crashed near Branson Belle Dock.

They say there were more than 30 people on the boat at the time.

Divers are still on the scene working rescue efforts.

While there has been no official cause of the crash announced yet, there were severe storms in the Table Rock area earlier this evening.

The dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation.
