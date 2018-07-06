Atchison police release surveillance images of robbery suspect

(ATCHISON, Ks.)- Police in Atchison, Kansas released surveillance images of a suspect police say robbed a payday loan store.

Investigators said the suspect robber American Cash Advance on the 900 block of Highway 59 at gunpoint on Friday.

The robbery happened around 4:00 p.m.

Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at an employee, took cash, and ran west from the business.

Anyone with information should contact the Atchison Police Department at 913.367.4323.