Atchison police release surveillance images of robbery suspect

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 11:34 PM
Updated: Jul. 6, 2018 11:40 PM

(ATCHISON, Ks.)- Police in Atchison, Kansas released surveillance images of a suspect police say robbed a payday loan store. 

Investigators said the suspect robber American Cash Advance on the 900 block of Highway 59 at gunpoint on Friday. 

The robbery happened around 4:00 p.m.

Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at an employee, took cash, and ran west from the business.

Anyone with information should contact the Atchison Police Department at 913.367.4323. 


