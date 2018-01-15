wx_icon Saint Joseph 11°

Attorney Launches Investigation into Allegations Against Greitens

Local legislator is afraid of how the current allegations against the Missouri Governor could affect the lawmaking process.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 12:14 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After allegations that Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was accused of having an extramarital affair and allegedly blackmailed the woman, some Missouri representatives are calling for impeachment on the governor. 

State legislator Pat Conway said that the bad part about the situation is the potential slow down within the lawmaking process.

A St. Louis attorney announced that she will be launching a formal investigation into the accusations against Greitens.

