Authorities Warn of Rental Scam

Authorities say the scammer is only out to get your money and will ask victims to transfer money for a deposit to rent or buy the home.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 2:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 2:05 PM

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is warning of a rental property scam.

Deputies began investigating after a landlord reported someone else was trying to rent their property to others. The scammer took photos of the rental from Facebook and Zillow then posted a new listing under a fake name.

The scammer told at least one person it was okay to go onto the property and look through the windows claiming he was out of the country and had the keys with him.

The scammer also had a listing for property in Cameron.

The sheriff's office has notified Facebook of the fake account for removal.

Today was another cloudy, with a few peaks of sunshine, and cool day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Most of the moisture has stayed away from the region and dry conditions are expected for the next few days. Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week.
