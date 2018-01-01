Authorities Warn of Rental Scam

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is warning of a rental property scam.

Deputies began investigating after a landlord reported someone else was trying to rent their property to others. The scammer took photos of the rental from Facebook and Zillow then posted a new listing under a fake name.

The scammer told at least one person it was okay to go onto the property and look through the windows claiming he was out of the country and had the keys with him.

Authorities say the scammer is only out to get your money and will ask victims to transfer money for a deposit to rent or buy the home.

The scammer also had a listing for property in Cameron.

The sheriff's office has notified Facebook of the fake account for removal.