Back to the 90s this week



The work week started out with plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.

Most will likely stay dry for the next several days, which is not good news for the drought conditions. There are some very low-end rain chances for Friday into Saturday.

It will remain in the middle 90s throughout the weekend with mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

