Balloon Release Honors Those Lost to Violence

A local organization is paying tribute to those who lost their lives to violent crime. The group Take Back Our Town hosted the 9th annual balloon release for victims of violent crimes Wednesday evening.

Scroll for more content...

Dozens of families gathered outside the Remington Nature Center to release balloons in memory of their lost love ones.

Gloria Watson lost her son when he and his fiance were killed in their home in 2004. Watson said she started hosting the balloon release as a way to offer support to other people grieving the loss of a loved one.

“You can’t be by yourself and be able to go through something like this, burying your child. I wasn’t going to let anyone else go through this by themself and I’m hoping what I have done has helped a lot of families that are going through the loss of their child to violent crime,” Watson said.

The group gathered in prayer and displayed a community quilt barring the names of 29 victims who lost their lives to violence in St.Joseph.