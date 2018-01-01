Clear

Balloon Release Honors Those Lost to Violence

A local organization is paying tribute to those who lost their lives to violent crime.

A local organization is paying tribute to those who lost their lives to violent crime. The group Take Back Our Town hosted the 9th annual balloon release for victims of violent crimes Wednesday evening.

Dozens of families gathered outside the Remington Nature Center to release balloons in memory of their lost love ones.

Gloria Watson lost her son when he and his fiance were killed in their home in 2004. Watson said she started hosting the balloon release as a way to offer support to other people grieving the loss of a loved one.

“You can’t be by yourself and be able to go through something like this, burying your child. I wasn’t going to let anyone else go through this by themself and I’m hoping what I have done has helped a lot of families that are going through the loss of their child to violent crime,” Watson said.

The group gathered in prayer and displayed a community quilt barring the names of 29 victims who lost their lives to violence in St.Joseph.

Thursday is looking to be another beautiful spring day. High temperatures may approach the lower 80s under sunny skies. Winds will also be on the breezy side, gusting out of the south at 20 miles per hour. Enjoy today because some stormy weather is on the way as our next storm system that is set to move in on Friday.
