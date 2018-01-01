Bar Owner Speaks Out After Deadly Accident

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A local bar owner spoke out after a vehicle crashed into the side of his building and killed a college student.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning at The Palms Bar and Grill in Maryville.

The victim was identified as Morgan McCoy, 19, of Liberty. Court documents said McCoy was transported to the hospital after the crash, but died from her injuries.

McCoy was a sophomore at Northwest Missouri State University and was majoring in elementary education.

"I'm sure I've interacted with her. I talk to all those kids. I try to know all of them," Erik Schreiber, The Palms owner, said. "It's just a sad, sad situation."

After the accident, Schreiber started a GoFundMe account for the McCoy family, stating it was the only way he knew how to help a grieving family.

"I couldn't bare to just fix the building and go on about my way, so we started a page," Schreiber said. "All of the money is being donated to the family."

The goal set for the account was $10,000, and after only two days that goal was surpassed. On Tuesday, the GoFundMe sat at over $12,000.

Schreiber said because the Northwest family is so close, he has struggled to cope with what happened.

"Every time I talk about it, it kills me. The Palms is a family of itself it's been there for 80 years it just kills me this happened. It affects everybody around. It just kills me," Schreiber said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Alex Catterson. Catterson appeared in court for an arraignment on Tuesday, and faces 1st degree involuntary manslaughter charges.