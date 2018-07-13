Bartlett Park vandalized for 2nd time in a month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- For the second time in a month, Bartlett Park has been vandalized.
New ADA-compliant picnic tables were damaged.
"It's frustrating, vandalism isn't a new crime it's been going on since the beginnng of time, but it seems like we're dealing with an awful lot of it lately," Parks Director Chuck Kempf said.
The tables were a gift to the new park. The city spent more than $300,000 to complete the project.
The park was designed to meet the needs of disabled children who like to play outside.
Kempf said once lighting is installed at the park, it will deter any future vandalism.
