Clear

Bartlett Park vandalized for 2nd time in a month

For the second time in a month, Bartlett Park has been vandalized.

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 1:01 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- For the second time in a month, Bartlett Park has been vandalized. 

Scroll for more content...

New ADA-compliant picnic tables were damaged. 

"It's frustrating, vandalism isn't a new crime it's been going on since the beginnng of time, but it seems like we're dealing with an awful lot of it lately," Parks Director Chuck Kempf said. 

The tables were a gift to the new park. The city spent more than $300,000 to complete the project. 

The park was designed to meet the needs of disabled children who like to play outside. 

Kempf said once lighting is installed at the park, it will deter any future vandalism.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 102°
Cameron
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Fairfax
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events