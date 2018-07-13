Willpower baseball provides platform for cancer awareness

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Will Carter grew up playing baseball in St. Joseph. He played his high school days at Central and moved over to Missouri Western for his collegiate years until he discovered a life-altering diagnosis.

"I had that in the spring," Carter said. "It went undiagnosed for several months before we actually came down with the fact that I had cancer."

Carter was diagnosed with State II testicular cancer in April 2014. He underwent two surgeries, removing the cancer, making him now cancer free.

"I was lucky and incredibly fortunate," Carter said.

Carter's battle with cancer gave him a new outlook. He wanted to give back to his community.

The annual Willpower Baseball camp teams Carter up with Mosaic Life Care and the St. Joseph Mustangs to combine baseball with life-saving lessons.

"My experience has allowed me to be apart of this and I'm proud to be a part of it," Carter said. "Even though everything I've been through. It's great to get out here with the community kids, a great organization like the Mustangs and Mosaic and be apart of something really special."

The camp gives boys 12 to 15-years old a chance to learn baseball skills and also discuss cancer prevention.

"Just talk to them in a simple matter about this is what testicular cancer is, this is how you can check to make sure everything is going okay, talk about a couple of warning signs," CMD Michael Manteuffel said.

Although testicular cancer is rare in young males, the camp gives young baseball players an opportunity to look up to somone who has went through a challenge.

"A total privilege to be a part of this and I feel very fortunate that Mosaic gave me the opportunity to have this experience and the camp Willpower Baseball camp," Carter said. "Baseball has meant a ton to me in my life."