Beer Walk Draws Crowd

Across the nation people were celebrating National Beer Day and First Saturdays took part in the fun during the second annual Craft Beer Walk.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 11:51 PM
Updated: Apr. 7, 2018 11:51 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

Walk organizers estimated nearly 400 people participated in the beer walk throughout the afternoon. The walk was the main feature of the monthly First Saturday festivities. Participant paid $15 for a wristband to sample brews at participating businesses downtown.

Beer lovers strolled downtown visiting 13 local businesses along their path each sampling a different craft beer and enjoying live music.

Andrew Montee, First Saturdays Board member and owner of Mokanaska coffee house, said creative events like the beer walk gives downtown businesses a boost.

“We’ve found that when we have these types of things on First Saturdays, people are really willing to get out and support the local businesses in town. Especially going through this downtown revitalization, people are really excited to check out the new places,” Montee said. “People are just really excited about having a community that is active and involved.”

Proceeds from the beer walk went to covering costs of the walk and to the Discover Downtown activities planned for the next First Saturday event scheduled for May 5.

“We are trying to create more things that we can give back to the community,” Montee said.

We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Sunday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. This is all ahead of our next storm system as it will begin to push through later on this morning into the afternoon. The snow will mix in with rain as temperatures go above freezing to the upper 30s for highs. This should help limit snowfall and will be difficult to accumulate with surfaces being warm as well. The best chance for accumulating snow will occur across our northern counties. Snow accumulations look to be at around one inch or less.
