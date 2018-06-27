ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- During the school year, Ebony Smith teaches her students finances at Benton High School, but this summer, she's once again become a student.
"I think you have to as a teacher," Smith said. "You have to give them what there are interested in."
Smith is learning about computer developing at Altec Industries because her students wanted to know more.
"We talked about careers and there was a lot of interest in computer science so I said we need to provide those classes," Smith said.
"I think its admirable that teachers go out and seek the knowledge to to pass on to students that do show a huge interest," Altec computer developer Jason Goddard said.
Goddard said the interest in computer science wiIl be vital to the futre of companies in St. Joseph.
"There's actually a huge shortage in St. Joseph in web developers, we lose a lot to Kansas City," Goddard said. "There are a lot of big software companies there. It's exciting to see local high school students interested in becoming software developers web designers because there is such a shortage."
Smith works with her students current interests while preparing them for their future.
"It's very rewarding," Smith said.
During the school year, Ebony Smith teachers her students finances at Benton High School, but this summer, she's once again become a student.
Related Content
- Benton Teacher Heads Back to School
- Benton Football Coach Announces Resignation
- Benton Boys Face Uncertainty in 2017
- Benton Girls Win the City Jamboree
- LeBlond Tops Benton in Savannah Tournament
- Benton Girls Win Tough at Park Hill
- Benton, Chillicothe Grab Conference Wins Thursday
- Benton, Central Announce New Football Coaches
- Benton Girl's Basketball Finds Its Next Coach
- Benton Lady Cardinals Ready for 2017 as they Welcome Back a Familiar Face