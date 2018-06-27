Benton Teacher Heads Back to School

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- During the school year, Ebony Smith teaches her students finances at Benton High School, but this summer, she's once again become a student.

"I think you have to as a teacher," Smith said. "You have to give them what there are interested in."

Smith is learning about computer developing at Altec Industries because her students wanted to know more.

"We talked about careers and there was a lot of interest in computer science so I said we need to provide those classes," Smith said.

"I think its admirable that teachers go out and seek the knowledge to to pass on to students that do show a huge interest," Altec computer developer Jason Goddard said.

Goddard said the interest in computer science wiIl be vital to the futre of companies in St. Joseph.

"There's actually a huge shortage in St. Joseph in web developers, we lose a lot to Kansas City," Goddard said. "There are a lot of big software companies there. It's exciting to see local high school students interested in becoming software developers web designers because there is such a shortage."

Smith works with her students current interests while preparing them for their future.

"It's very rewarding," Smith said.