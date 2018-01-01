Bethany Man Drowns in Arkansas

(FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark.) A canoe accident claims the life of a Bethany man.

The accident happened on the Mulberry River in the northwest part of Arkansas Thursday afternoon.

Police say several people were on a canoe when it hit a rock and overturned.

Investigators say everyone but the man who died was able to swim to safety.

Investigators believe he may have hit his head and drowned.

Police identified the victim as a 48-year-old from Bethany but have not released his name.