Big Heat on the Way



Thunderstorms moved through the Kansas City metro area during the early afternoon but many of us stayed dry in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. For the rest of tonight, expect dry conditions to continue with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 60s.

The rest of the workweek will be HOT & dry once again with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. The heat is expected to continue through Saturday so make plans to stay cool from the summer heat.

We do have another chance of showers & storm chances in the forecast on Saturday night and Sunday. More storms are in the forecast on Monday with highs falling back into the 80s.

