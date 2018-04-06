Bitter Cold & Light Snow for Friday

We are waking up to our actual Friday high temperatures across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s as a strong cold front has passed through the region this morning that will allow for temperatures to start dropping throughout the day.

Some drier air has moved in, but still some light snow is possible throughout the day. As of now, northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas could see a trace to half an inch of snow. Stay tuned to KQ2 throughout the day for more weather updates. Skies will clear up late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning. You may want to bring in or cover up any tender plants or vegetation.

Temperatures will remain below normal into the weekend with highs the lower 40s Saturday. Saturday should be mostly sunny with another chance of a rain/snow mix by Sunday as temperatures stay in the lower 40s for highs. Mostly sunny for your Monday and mit looks to remain dry next week with highs going back up to the lower 50s by Tuesday. We will be back to Spring warmth Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

