Boil Advisory Issued for Union Star

Posted: Jan. 22, 2018 11:49 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2018 11:50 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A boil advisory was issued for residents of the city of Union Star. 

City officials said due to a loss of water pressure, residents are asked to boil water for at least 3 minutes before consuming or brushing teeth.

The city said anyone within Union Star city limits should also add a teaspoon of bleach per gallon while hand-washing dishes. However, bathing in the water should be fine without extra treatment.

City officials said they would send out a notice when the advisory would be lifted.

