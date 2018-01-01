Boil Advisory Issued for Union Star

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A boil advisory was issued for residents of the city of Union Star.

Scroll for more content...

City officials said due to a loss of water pressure, residents are asked to boil water for at least 3 minutes before consuming or brushing teeth.

The city said anyone within Union Star city limits should also add a teaspoon of bleach per gallon while hand-washing dishes. However, bathing in the water should be fine without extra treatment.

City officials said they would send out a notice when the advisory would be lifted.