Boil Advisory in Effect for Union Star

(UNION STAR, Mo) City officials have declared a boil advisory for the city of Union Star, Missouri.

They say it's due to a water main leak that was discovered at 12:30am on Thursday.

Officials say residents should boil water for 3 minutes if using it for drinking or brushing teeth.

If residents want to wash dishes, officials say to use a teaspoon of bleach with every gallon of water.

They say that bathing without treating the water is usually okay.

No word yet on when the boil order is expected to be lifted.