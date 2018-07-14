Clear

Brad Nurski Inducted Into Fairview Hall of Fame

Local golf legend, Brad Nurski, was honored Friday with an induction into Fairview Golf Course's Hall of Fame.

St. JOSEPH - Growing up, Brad Nurski started playing golf in St. Joseph at Fairview Golf Course. Some years and championships later, Nurski was honored with an induction into the Fairview Golf Course Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was celebrated by friends and family of Nurski. A big silver trophy, awarded to the winner of the Missouri Golf Association Amature Champion, with Nurski's name on it (three times) was also in attendance. 

The induction coincides with the Fairview Club Championship Saturdy and Sunday. Nurski tee's off at 8:20 Saturday morning.

We are now over 8.50" below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. We are now in severe to extreme drought conditions, but some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.
