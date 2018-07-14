Brad Nurski Inducted Into Fairview Hall of Fame

St. JOSEPH - Growing up, Brad Nurski started playing golf in St. Joseph at Fairview Golf Course. Some years and championships later, Nurski was honored with an induction into the Fairview Golf Course Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was celebrated by friends and family of Nurski. A big silver trophy, awarded to the winner of the Missouri Golf Association Amature Champion, with Nurski's name on it (three times) was also in attendance.

The induction coincides with the Fairview Club Championship Saturdy and Sunday. Nurski tee's off at 8:20 Saturday morning.