Brad Nurski Leads Fairview Tournament After Day One

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 12:21 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH - 14 hours after an induction into the Fairview Golf Course Hall of Fame, Brad Nurski leads the field following one round of play in the Fairview Championship.

The favortie coming in and now leader brad nurski is off to a good start shooting a 67 on the day. Nurski currently holds a one shot lead on Zack Poe who shot a 68, Mark Korell sits in third with a 69, Reggie Johnston follows with a 71 and Caleb Carter in fifth with a 72.

Tee times for round two Sunday begin at 8 a.m. with the last tee time expected to tee off at 10:50 a.m. 

For tonight, mostly clear skies are forecast with lows in the upper 60s. Some fog may develop late tonight into Sunday morning so be aware of that if heading out during the morning hours. Sunday is looking brighter with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs in the low 90s.
