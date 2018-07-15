Brad Nurski Leads Fairview Tournament After Day One

ST. JOSEPH - 14 hours after an induction into the Fairview Golf Course Hall of Fame, Brad Nurski leads the field following one round of play in the Fairview Championship.

The favortie coming in and now leader brad nurski is off to a good start shooting a 67 on the day. Nurski currently holds a one shot lead on Zack Poe who shot a 68, Mark Korell sits in third with a 69, Reggie Johnston follows with a 71 and Caleb Carter in fifth with a 72.

Tee times for round two Sunday begin at 8 a.m. with the last tee time expected to tee off at 10:50 a.m.