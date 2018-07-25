Clear

Building owner discovers Prohibition Era 55-gallon barrels

Matt McCurley bought the old bucket shop from a back tax sale for extra storage space. While looking around the basement, McCurley stumbled upon an oddly-placed brick wall and found three 55-gallon barrels.

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018
Updated: Jul. 25, 2018 11:27 AM
Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Matt McCurley bought the old bucket shop from a back tax sale for extra storage space.

While looking around the basement, McCurley stumbled upon an oddly-placed brick wall and found three 55-gallon barrels inside the wall. 

The barrels are believed to be from the Prohibition Era and used for alcohol. 

"I want St. Joe to be able to have them, some one who's a historian or some one who knows more about it than I do." McCurley said.

After a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. We'll start off our Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. Expect better chances of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 on Wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on Thursday once our cold front passes.
