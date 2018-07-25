Building owner discovers Prohibition Era 55-gallon barrels

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Matt McCurley bought the old bucket shop from a back tax sale for extra storage space.
While looking around the basement, McCurley stumbled upon an oddly-placed brick wall and found three 55-gallon barrels inside the wall.
The barrels are believed to be from the Prohibition Era and used for alcohol.
"I want St. Joe to be able to have them, some one who's a historian or some one who knows more about it than I do." McCurley said.
