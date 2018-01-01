A Burger to Help the Heart

If you’re thinking about going out to eat this weekend, one local sports bar is looking to make a difference for those living with congenital heart disease (CHD).

Jake’s Steakhouse and Sports Bar, 620 Edmond Street, will donate a dollar for every burger they sell to the American Heart Association.

The first year fundraiser kicked off Friday. Dee Marriott owns both Jake’s and Boudreaux's Cajun Restaurant and wanted to start a fundraiser in memory of her son, Jake Marriott and former employer Robert Boudreaux, who both passed away as a result of heart disease.

“We’re doing it because of Jake Marriott, the owners son and Robert Boudreaux from Boudreaux's Cajun both have heart problems and both have passed away. The owner wanted to do a donation in favor of both of them in order to give back,” Jake’s Manager Curt Williams said.

Williams said they will be offering a different burger everyday throughout the fundraiser. Jake’s will be donating a dollar per burger everyday from now until the Superbowl on February 4.