Clear

Busiest time of year for Atchison's most famous haunted house

In the weeks prior to Halloween, visitors pack the streets of Atchison to visit the town's most famous haunted house, the Sallie House.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 11:57 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ATCHISON, Kan.) In the weeks prior to Halloween, visitors pack the streets of Atchison to visit the town's most famous haunted house, the Sallie House.

The haunted history of the house goes back to the the turn of the century when the home was run by a physician. A 6 year old girl, Sallie, is said to have died in the home during surgery to remove her appendix. 

Since then, people believe that the house is haunted by her spirit. 

Maria Miller, the Atchison Tourism Director, says that people who have entered the home have experienced some paranormal activity.

"We've had all kinds of experiences with visitors," Miller said. "From phones turning on and off, batteries draining on them to taking photos, recording equipment that stops working. People who have seen a woman downstairs, seen a woman upstairs. Hear children laughing. Footsteps. I can go on and on about different experiences in the home."

Every September and October, people can take a self guided tour of the house. You can also do a guided tour and stay the night in the house. 

For more information on the Sallie House, visit the website visitatchison.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
On Sunday, widespread rain is in the forecast and will be similar to Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the middle 60s. The active weather continues into next week with rain likely both Monday and Tuesday. There is the possibility of some flooding concerns in low lying areas and near the Missouri River where a Flood Warning is already in effect.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events