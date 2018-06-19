Warren Buffett Announces New Insurance Center, Bringing 500 New Jobs to Kansas

Business mogul Warren Buffett will open a new Geico Insurance service center that will bring 500 jobs to Lenexa, Kansas.

"I, of course, have been lobbying over the years to try to get a location in Nebraska, but I have to tell you, Lenexa is the closest point to Oaha, so this is my new home location," Buffett said.

The Kansas City Area Development Council said the center will begin hiring customer service and sales employees immediately.

It will open in August and add 500 jobs over five years.

Buffett is scheduled to be in Lenexa Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center.

Geico is owned by Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway. The commerce department says Geico invested almost $10 million in a Lenexa office building for the center.