Business donates fans to families

More than 100 fans are being donated to low-income individuals in the St. Joseph area.

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 8:20 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- More than 100 fans are being donated to low-income individuals in the St. Joseph area. 

Westlake Ace Hardware collected donations from customers throughout June. 

With more than $1,400 given, the company purchased fans to help a big need during the warmest months of the year. 

"We realize that their, for one reason or another there are people in need and it does us some good to be able to help them out and take care of their needs," Westlake Ace Hardware general manager Greg Eagleburger said. 

Westlake raised a record-setting $118,000 to purchase more than 9,000 fans for the Salvation Army. 

If you are someone or know of someone who is need of a fan, contact the Salvation Army. 

