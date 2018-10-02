CAP offers new career counselling program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Community Action Partnership (CAP) has a new program aimed to help more people get on their feet. The Skill Up program offers pre-employment counseling and advising for participants so that they can continue to thrive after they are placed in a new position.

CAP secured just under $200,000 of grant funding for the Skill Up program which starts counselling sessions this month. In addition to soft skill pre-employment training, participants will be placed in a new job with the help of CAP’s partnership with IMKO.

“IMKO will come down here to our office at 817 Monterey and they will enter them [participants] into their workforce program and they will get them placed in jobs,” CAP Executive Director Whitney Lanning said.

IMKO will place Skill Up participants in jobs that are have flexible hours, are second shift, or are four day a week positions.

“That way we can continue to career counselling so whatever barriers that person is facing we can work with them,” Lanning added.

The Chamber of Commerce says this new program could help bridge the gap between the unemployed and the current 800-plus open positions.

“600 of those 800 jobs are in the the manufacturing field, they don't require a college degree, they just require someone with a good worth ethic. The more people that are trained and ready to work the better it is for our community,” Chamber of Commerce Director Kristi Bailey said.

The program is for anyone who is food stamp eligible. To enroll, stop by the CAP office or call their number at 816-233-8281.