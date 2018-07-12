CIP proposes upgrades for St. Joseph Fire Department

(St.Joseph,MO) The St. Joseph Fire Department is hoping to update some of their facilities with help from the proposed Capital Improvement Program (CIP) tax.

St. Joseph Fire Chief Mike Dalsing said the city is growing, but some of the fire department's facilities need to be updated to continue meeting the community’s needs.

"As the town has grown, we have to look at what we need to do to provide the amount of protection so that everyone gets the same amount of protection," Dalsing said.

The department is requesting $2,878,763.00 to build a new fire station east of town to replace Fire Station 8, currently located on Mitchell Avenue. Fire officials said the new station will help give the city better coverage.

"We only have one station on the other side of the belt highway. Twenty percent of our infrastructure is out there, several hundred million dollars worth of buildings and industrial parks and almost 20 percent of our population is out there," Dalsing said.

Lorn Crum, Captain of Fire Station 8, said the building is over a century old and is in need of some serious repairs.

"This building is in need of quite a bit of repair,” Crum said."We have a lot of issues with the old brick work, with water coming through the brick work.”

During the last CIP cycle the fire department was allocated funds to build two new fire stations on Faraon and south 22nd Street.

"We projected the we'd build these two new stations, they'll both come in under budget. We were able to save enough money to buy the land for the third station. We're trying to be good stewards of the people's money."

Dalsing said the fire department has worked to make their CIP funds stretch to better benefit the public.

"I think we've been good stewards of everybody's money, so I just hope people will realize that and vote positively when they go to the polls," Dalsing said.

The fire department is also requesting $1.4 million to purchase a new ladder truck, brining the department’s total CIP request to a total of $4,278,763.00. Voters will have the opportunity to decide whether or not they want to continue the half-cent CIP tax during the primary election on Tuesday,August 7.