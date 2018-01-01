COJOE Opens its Doors

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After over a year in the making, the COJOE Community Workspace center has now officially opened its doors to the public.

Entrepreneurs, contractors, start-ups and small business owners now can rent space to work in St. Joseph without some of the overhead involved in starting up an office location.



Those renting space in the facility have access to high speed internet, an industrial printer and multiple work spaces and meeting rooms.

This is an addition to downtown St. Joseph that some entrepreneurs say they've been waiting for.

"I'm very excited all entrepreneurs need a starting point a lot of times it's your overhead when you start a business that holds somebody back and what COJOE offers is a space where you can rent out office or a board room for a day, a week, a month or even longer term to help get your business off the ground," local entrepreneur Brian Myers said.