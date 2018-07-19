Cameron Water Reserves at Critical Levels as Drought Worsens

(CAMERON, Mo.)

Scroll for more content...

The city of Cameron is asking residents to conserve water as levels in the city's reservoirs are near critical levels.

According to city officials, water levels have fallen to 44 percent in the city's water reserves. This comes after weeks of little rainfall across the area.

For the first time since 1988, the city has begun pumping water from the Pony Express Lake, which is just west of Cameron, to keep water levels from falling any further. At 40 percent, the city goes into their "Emergency" phase, which would trigger new conservation programs, including possible water rate increases. Officials hope the city does not reach that phase but say it is possible in the coming weeks.

Cameron City Manager, Mark Gaugh, says that recent conservation practices have been making a difference in water levels.

"We have seen some efforts in conservation though, which is good." Gaugh said. "It's more than what I have seen in the past. People are trying to help, I think. It's got to be enough though. So we are just going to have to look at it and see how it goes."

The city of Cameron is listed in the "Extreme Drought" category on the latest Drought Monitor.