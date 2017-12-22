Canned Food Drive Puts Local Principal in Sticky Situation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A little friendly competition between two St. Joseph high schools put a local principal in a sticky situation.

Students at Lafayette High School set a goal to collect 1,000 canned food items during a week-long food drive. After the students collected over 3,000 cans of food for the community, the student council celebrated by using duct tape to stick their principal to the wall.

Lafayette Student Council Advisor Emily Sumner came up with the idea to stick their principal on the wall after a slow start to the food drive.

“Our amazing student council got together with Benton High School’s student council and we decided to do something positive. They wanted to challenge each other to see which school could collect the most canned foods,” Lafayette High School Principal Chris Early said.

Early said the incentive to tape him to a wall really encouraged the students to give during the week-long food drive.

Taping Early to the wall took approximately 30 minutes and used over eight rolls of duct tape.

Benton High School collected over 5,000 cans for St. Joseph families. The combined donation between Benton High School and Lafayette was over 8,030 cans of food for local families.

“They [the cans] go right back here to the north end families that need it,” Sumner said. “We did a few boxes for some families for Christmas, so they can have meals for Christmas dinner and some of them will go home with kids so they have food over the holiday break.”