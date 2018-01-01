Car in Ditch After Three Vehicle Crash on Hwy 169

A car ended up in a ditch after a three vehicle accident occurred on Highway 169 Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m., when authorities said a truck that was heading eastbound on 169 was attempting to turn onto T Highway and a vehicle came up behind it.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and said the driver of the second vehicle had dropped something on their passenger floorboard and looked down. When the driver looked back to the road, they realized they wouldn't stop in time and hit the back of the truck.

The car then veered off, crashing into the ditch.

That initial impact caused the truck to veer into the westbound lane of Highway 169 where a car was heading west; those vehicles also collided.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

A citation was offered to the driver of the first vehicle that hit the truck.