Cardinals Cut Bait With Matheny Before All-Star Break

The St. Louis Cardinals fired seventh-year manager Mike Matheny on Saturday night, a move that came shortly after an 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds dropped them to 47-46 on the season.
There were talks of Matheny losing the clubhouse and not being able to connect with his players, and with a team full of talent the Cardinals decided to make a move before the MLB All-Star break.
Matheny never had a losing record in his six plus years as a manager, and leaves the Cardinals with a career 591-474 record .555 win percentage and one NL pennant.
