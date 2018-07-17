Clear

Cardinals Cut Bait With Matheny Before All-Star Break

Cardinals move on as Matheny is out.

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 8:48 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

The St. Louis Cardinals fired seventh-year manager Mike Matheny on Saturday night, a move that came shortly after an 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds dropped them to 47-46 on the season.

Scroll for more content...

There were talks of Matheny losing the clubhouse and not being able to connect with his players, and with a team full of talent the Cardinals decided to make a move before the MLB All-Star break.

Matheny never had a losing record in his six plus years as a manager, and leaves the Cardinals with a career 591-474 record .555 win percentage and one NL pennant.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Tuesday morning. Rain chances will begin to increase for your Tuesday as we will be partly sunny with afternoon rain chances. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events