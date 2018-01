Scroll for more content...

Sydney Wetlaufer's 25 points led Central High School to an upset over 9th ranked Liberty High School by final score of 55-54.Four quarters were not enough to finish the game.Back and forth action between the two squads eventually led to a 10 point lead for Liberty headed into the fourth.But, Central would not give up.The Indians forced overtime.From there, it was Wetlaufer who knocked down a two-point shot with just seconds left to win it.The boys went back and forth with the 5th ranked Liberty boys. They kept it close, but Liberty edged Central 58-57.