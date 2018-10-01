Central High School band performs at Royals game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Central High School Band performs at multiple games, but tonight they performed at their biggest game yet. Tonight the band performed before the Royals game at Kauffman Stadium.
Preparation for the performance started last year after the band auditioned for the spot. After a summer of practicing, the last week before the show was all about tuning up fine details.
Thursday morning was a short 30 minute practice and by 4:15 pm the more than 130 band members were off to Kauffman Stadium.
They took to the field before the Royals first pitch and spectators say it was a job well done.
To check out their full performance, head over to our KQ2 Facebook page.
