Clear

Central High School band performs at Royals game

The Central High School band performed the National Anthem at the start of the Royals game.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins


(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Central High School Band performs at multiple games, but tonight they performed at their biggest game yet. Tonight the band performed before the Royals game at Kauffman Stadium.

Preparation for the performance started last year after the band auditioned for the spot. After a summer of practicing, the last week before the show was all about tuning up fine details.

Thursday morning was a short 30 minute practice and by 4:15 pm the more than 130 band members were off to Kauffman Stadium.

They took to the field before the Royals first pitch and spectators say it was a job well done.

To check out their full performance, head over to our KQ2 Facebook page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are possible this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the upper 50s tonight. Rain should move out by morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events