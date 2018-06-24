We saw a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday but much of the area did stay dry. For tonight, expect storm chances to continue. The best chance for storms will be towards Monday morning. A few may be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. Lows in the upper 60s.
Monday will start with a few storms during the morning hours and then once again during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe with the best chance being east of St. Joe. Will continue to fine tune the details but expect stormy skies on Monday as highs will be in the 80s.
Tuesday could see a few storms as well during the afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees. The rest of the work week will be HOT once again. Highs will be in the 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. The heat is expected to continue through Saturday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- Chance For Storms Continues
- Heat Continues With Storm Chances Monday
- Slight Storm Chance on Saturday
- Isolated Storm Threat Continues
- Warm Temps and Storm Chances Monday
- Storm Chances to Start New Workweek
- Slight Chance of Storms for Tuesday
- A Nice Friday Then Storm Chances Saturday
- Some Storm Chances to End Workweek
- Hot Temps and Storm Chances for Tuesday