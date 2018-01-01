Clear

Chiefs 2018 Preseason Schedule Comes Out

Kansas City Chiefs know who they will play for the 2018 preseason

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 12:40 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Kansas City Chiefs found out who they will play for their four preseason games on Wednesday.

Game one will be against the Houston Texans at home. The next two games will be away, with the first one being against the Atlanta Falcons. Game three will be played versus the Bears in Chicago.

Chiefs final preseason game will be at home against the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL preseason always features young talent or players that are hopeful to making NFL rosters.

Kanas City Chiefs will have a full look at the future with quaterback Patrick Mahomes II as he will be a full time starter with Alex Smith now playing in a Washington. 

NFL Draft is less then two weeks away and will be in Dallas this year. 

Enjoy the beautiful spring weather today because some stormy weather is on the way as our next storm system is set to move in on Friday. Right now, there is a likely chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening.
