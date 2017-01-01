Chiefs Upend Broncos on Late-Game Heroics

DENVER, Co.

It wasn't a pretty performance, but the Chiefs knocked off the Broncos 27-24 on a last-second field goal from Harrison Butker.

With the field goal, Butler now hold the Chiefs' record for most points in a season with 142.

However, it wouldn't have been possible without some late-game heroics from fellow rookie Patrick Mahomes. Starting the place of Alex Smith, Mahomes finished the day 22/35 passing, 284 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, not to mention leading the Chiefs on the game-winning drive.

With the win, Kansas City locks up a 10-6 regular season record and will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild-card round this weekend.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium will be at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday afternoon.

OTHER NOTES:

-Rookie Kareem Hunt finished the day with one carry for 35 yard and a touchdown. In doing so, he finished the regular season with 1,327 rushing yards and claimed the NFL Rushing Title.

-Receiver Albert Wilson recorded his first-career 100 yard game, finishing the day with 10 receptions for 147 yards.