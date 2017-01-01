Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid names Patrick Mahomes Starter Sunday

With the AFC West won and locked into the #4 seed in the AFC playoffs, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will sit quarterback Alex Smith and will give 2017 first-round pick, Patrick Mahomes, his first career NFL start.

"I just think the fact that he goes in and plays and has that experience," Reid said. "I don't have set expectations or any of that, that's not where I'm at. I just want him to go play, learn the gameplan, play it, and lead the team."

Mahomes was the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and appears destined to be the future quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Coach Reid came up and told me yesterday, but we were in here watching film as a group and just trying to learn as we go," Mahomes said. "He kind of gave us the plan. It was exciting news, but now it's going to work and getting the work done, going to all the practices."