Chiefs Rookie Linebacker Starts Strong

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs first pick in the 2018 NFL draft Breeland Speaks impresses coaches and teammates early.
Speaks who is out of the University of Mississippi played defensive line throughout college, and now has made the transition to playing linebacker.
The young rookie is expected to play a lot early, and add depth to a linebacking core that has traditionally lead the Chiefs defense.
