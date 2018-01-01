wx_icon Saint Joseph 53°

Chiefs' Smith, Hunt Earn Team Honors

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and rookie running back Kareem Hunt named winners of club awards.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 4:26 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 4:26 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that quarterback Alex Smith was named the winner of the club’s Derrick Thomas Award and running back Kareem Hunt earned the team’s Mack Lee Hill Award for the 2017 season.

This marks Smith’s second Derrick Thomas Award. He earned the team’s MVP honors alongside S Eric Berry following the 2015 season.

Both honors were voted on by all Chiefs players and will officially be presented at the 48th annual 101 Awards on Saturday, February 24th.

The Derrick Thomas Award serves as the team’s vote for most valuable player and the Mack Lee Hill Award is given to the club’s top rookie performer.

