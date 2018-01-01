wx_icon Saint Joseph 47°

wx_icon Maryville 45°

wx_icon Savannah 47°

wx_icon Cameron 46°

wx_icon Fairfax 45°

Clear

Chiefs Send Smith to Washington

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is traded to Washington for a 2018 third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 12:20 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 12:22 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

A relatively quiet offseason for Kansas City sports fans, suddenly got loud.

Scroll for more content...

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins for a 2018 third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller. 

This also frees the Chiefs $17 million in cap space.

Fuller was considered the number two cornerback in Washington behind All-Pro Josh Norman.

The deal won't be official until the new league year starts at 3 p.m. on March 14.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events