Chiefs Send Smith to Washington

A relatively quiet offseason for Kansas City sports fans, suddenly got loud.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins for a 2018 third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

This also frees the Chiefs $17 million in cap space.

Fuller was considered the number two cornerback in Washington behind All-Pro Josh Norman.

The deal won't be official until the new league year starts at 3 p.m. on March 14.