KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday, Head Coach Andy Reid named Dave Toub the team’s Assistant Head Coach.

Toub served as the Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator the past five seasons (2013-17). He will continue to coach special teams with his new role.



“Dave has had the opportunity to work with our team on both sides of the football, on the field and in the classroom,” Reid said in a press release. “His leadership qualities have entrusted me to promote him to Assistant Head Coach.”

Since Toub’s arrival to Kansas City in 2013, the Chiefs have boasted one of the better special teams in the NFL. The Chiefs have 10 special teams kick returns for touchdowns (six punt, four kickoff), the most in the NFLduring that time. The Chiefs have the top mark for kick return average in NFL history in 2013 averaging 29.9 yards per return.